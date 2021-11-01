Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chester Lilly III was sentenced Monday morning to life in prison in Wood County Circuit Court.

He was found guilty of first-degree murder in late July by a jury which also recommended he not be eligible for parole.

Lilly was also ordered by Judge Robert Waters to pay restitution to members of Peters’ family, who said they had gone through therapy after suffering mental issues after Peters’ death.

Peters’ mother and father appeared in court to address Lilly, while Peters’ sister did so by a virtual feed.

We’ll have more on Monday’s sentencing on our evening newscasts and online.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.