Double homicide being investigated in Monroe County

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTAP) - Two men are dead and an investigation is underway after an apparent double homicide near Woodsfield on Saturday.

Monroe County Sheriff Charles Black says his office and the Division of Wildlife were called to a trash dump south of Woodsfield around 10 p.m. where they found two men dead.

Black says both men had gunshot wounds.

Authorities had been called to investigate by a woman who said three men left the home she was at to take trash over the hill, but only one returned.

She told investigators the man who came back quickly left.

Sheriff Black says that man has been found and is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

No names have been released and no other information was made immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.