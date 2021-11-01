Advertisement

Obituary: Cantwell, Kenneth Eugene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Kenneth Eugene Cantwell, 89 of Walker, passed away October 30, 2021, at Worthington Manor Nursing Facility.  He was born February 12, 1932, in Wood County, a son of the late Charles and Rosetta Riser Cantwell.

Mr. Cantwell retired from Ideal Box and was an outdoorsman who especially enjoyed turkey hunting.

Surviving is his loving wife of 66 years, Marla Tucker Cantwell along with several grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four children:  Hayward Eugene Cantwell, Virginia Pearl Fields, Ronzil Cantwell, and Violet Faye Bailey.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 2 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Doug Guinn officiating.  Interment will follow at Skidmore Cemetery.  Visitation will be Wednesday 12-2 PM.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

