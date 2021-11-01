Advertisement

Obituary: Cottrell, Betty Joan

Betty Joan Cottrell obit
Betty Joan Cottrell obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty Joan Cottrell 73, of Orma, WV passed away on Oct 27, 2021, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born May 21, 1948, in Calhoun County. She is the daughter of the late Lester and Linda McCumbers.

Joan has a life love of good ole bluegrass music and she enjoyed dancing and socializing with her many friends.

She always had a smile and kind words for everyone she met.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Denver Paul Cottrell and a brother.

Joan is survived by her son Gregory and Jackie Cottrell of Cross Lanes, WV and Angela Bell of Creston WV; seven grandkids and 11 great-grandkids; five sisters and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on November 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Stout officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.  Interment will be in McCumbers Cemetery on Mount Run.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

Tom Lent obit
Obituary: Lent, Tom N.
Larry G. Fouse obit
Obituary: Fouse, Larry G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: White, Marie
Norma Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Norma J.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cantwell, Kenneth Eugene