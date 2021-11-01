Obituary: Cottrell, Betty Joan

Betty Joan Cottrell 73, of Orma, WV passed away on Oct 27, 2021, at Mon General Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

She was born May 21, 1948, in Calhoun County. She is the daughter of the late Lester and Linda McCumbers.

Joan has a life love of good ole bluegrass music and she enjoyed dancing and socializing with her many friends.

She always had a smile and kind words for everyone she met.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years Denver Paul Cottrell and a brother.

Joan is survived by her son Gregory and Jackie Cottrell of Cross Lanes, WV and Angela Bell of Creston WV; seven grandkids and 11 great-grandkids; five sisters and two brothers.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on November 1, 2021, at 1:00 pm with Pastor Chris Stout officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment will be in McCumbers Cemetery on Mount Run. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.