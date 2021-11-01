Advertisement

Obituary: Ellis, Michael

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Michael Ellis, 64, of Spencer, went to be with Lord Friday, October 29, 2021, after an extended battle with several illnesses.

Michael was a family man and loved them so. He was also very active in the community; from officiating to coaching or doing public address at Spencer or Roane County High School sports activities.

He came into contact with many people and those people will never forget those times. He never met a stranger and was very thankful for those who gave him the same respect.

Michael became a part of the Alexander Baptist Church where he was introduced to a new family that he cherished very much.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Barbara; sons, Todd (Nikki) Kendall of Statesville, N.C. and Ty Ellis of Morgantown; three grandsons, Max, Wesley, and Jack; brother, Bill (Sandra) Ellis of Spencer; sisters, Marty (Wayne) and Marion (Ronnie) both of Richmond, Va.

He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Wesley Ellis and June Porter; son, Darin Michael Ellis; grandparents, William Franklin, and Martha Frances Ellis.

He was a fan of all sports and will certainly be close to a ball field in the sky.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2 at the Alexander Baptist Church, Spencer, with Pastors Shane Greathouse and Kevin Shreve officiating. Burial will be in the Hodam Cemetery, Spencer.

The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, and at the church one hour before the funeral service on Tuesday.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

