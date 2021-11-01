Obituary: Fouse, Larry G.

Larry G. Fouse, 74, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at his residence.

He was born June 11, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Oakey Axel and Myrtle Izora Oliver Fouse. Larry was retired from J. C. Bosley Construction. He loved his grandchildren, enjoyed the outdoors, and working on boats, motorcycles, and other small engines.

Larry is survived by his children, David Fouse (Carol) of Mineral Wells, Melissa Fouse of Rockport, WV, Larry Fouse (Kristy) and Christopher Fouse (Erica) all of Byesville, OH and Ben Fouse (Brandy) of Mineral Wells; one brother, David Oliver of Deerwalk, WV; grandchildren, Jessica, Scott, Ethan, Emily, Braxton, Lucas, Logan, Aiden, Daven, and Robert; great-grandchildren, Jenson, Damian, Xzavier and Zoey, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Oakey “Leon”, Jack and Ron Fouse, and an infant granddaughter.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg.

