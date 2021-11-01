Obituary: Gibbs, Wilda June

Wilda June Gibbs, 89 of Parkersburg passed away October 29, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born in Jackson County the daughter of the late Denzel and Edith Adams Staats.

June was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School and was a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cross-stitching and sewing and had made many of her children’s clothes. She was a wonderful cook and was happiest when surrounded by her family. She was a member of Fairlawn Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Brenda Gill (Ken) of Lubeck, Cathy Dyer (Larry) of Lubeck, George E. Gibbs II (Carol) of Elizabeth, and Jennifer McGee (Mike) of Parkersburg. Her grandchildren, Heather Rusher (Chris), Michael McGee (Saray), Dylan McGee (Bailey), Stacey Whitlatch (Jamie), and Jeff Lucas. Her great-grandchildren, Cayden Rusher, Corey Whitlatch, Cassie Whitlatch, Alyssa Hart (Trace), Devin Lucas (Cody), and Scout and Stella McGee. One great-grandson, Colton Adams. Her sisters, Joanne Britton of Lake Charles, LA. and Debbie Martin (Eddie) of Parkersburg and her brother, Denny Staats (Nancy) of Walker.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, George E. “Sonny” Gibbs; Her brothers, Donald Staats (Floda) and Claude Staats (Ella).

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Jason Spade and Ken Gill officiating.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm and Tuesday from noon until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

