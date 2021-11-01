Obituary: Grosklos, Rosalee

Rosalee Grosklos 75 of Marietta passed away at 4:26 a.m. Friday, October 29th, 2021 at WVU Medicine in Parkersburg due to Covid.

She was born on January 30th, 1946 in Clarksburg, WV. She is survived by her daughter Angel Grosklos and her granddaughter Heidi and her great-granddaughter Madison Rose of Marietta. She is also survived by her brothers, Joe (Dee) Spinks of Orrville, Ohio, and Blaine (Pamela) Nicholas of Pullman, WV.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Lisa Ann Grosklos. Her brother Gene Spinks, sister Mary Jane Pratt, Sister Joanne Yeagley. And her beloved (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel) Mia Ruby.

Rosalee retired from working in the home health field. She was a people person and would love to make you laugh, and was ornery to the core, she knew everyone. She loved her family also, spoiling her granddaughter and most recently in the last year her first great-granddaughter Madison Rose. She loved her fur babies also. She was a loving mother and grandmother and great grandmother. She had a heart of gold. She will truly be missed.

Respecting her wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. McClure-Shafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

