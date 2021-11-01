Obituary: Haymaker, Scott Andrew

Scott Andrew Haymaker, 47, of Taos, MO died Monday, October 25, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after a long, courageous fight against MDS.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on October 27, 1973, the son of Francis “Tink” and Jo Ann (Poling) Haymaker.

He married Micaela Brizendine on June 14, 1997, in Jefferson City.

Scott was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Linn State Technical College. Scott attained the rank of Eagle Scout in Parkersburg Boy Scout Troop 97.

He served in the US Air Force from 1992-1999 and was stationed at Whiteman AFB and Minot AFB.

He and Micaela moved to Taos, MO in 1999 where he was employed by Aerosonics, David Vieth Plumbing, Larry’s Motor Sports, and the State of Missouri.

Scott was a member of the Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Hunting and fishing were a passion for Scott. He could be found hunting throughout all deer and turkey seasons on the family farm north of Jamestown, Missouri, and at the Haymaker farm in West Virginia. He loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed kayaking, river floats, and sitting around the campfire with family and friends.

He had a deep love for his family. He is survived by his wife, Micaela; son, Cody, Rolla; daughters, Hailey and Josie, of the home; his mother, Jo Ann Haymaker of Parkersburg, WV; brothers, Doug Haymaker and Terry Haymaker, both of Parkersburg, WV; niece, Hannah Haymaker, also of Parkersburg, WV; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Francis Haymaker III, and by his beloved dog, Chance.

Services will be 4 pm Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg with military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Haymaker Family for the benefit of his three children.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.