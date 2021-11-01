Advertisement

Obituary: Kerns, Anneliese “Anna” Christa

Anna Kerns obit
Anna Kerns obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anneliese “Anna” Christa Kerns, 79, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 29, 2021, at Elizabeth Care Center.

She was born in Unna, Germany, a daughter of the late Siegfried Adolf Toffel and Gertrude Dielmann Toffel.

Anna was co-owner and operator of Seddons on the Mall, owner of Der Rat Skeller, worked with Kerns Construction, and retired from Parkersburg Country Club.

She is survived by her husband, David Kerns; two daughters, Christy (Brent) Watson of Parkersburg and Lori (Jeff) Kern-Rice of Oklahoma; a son, Jeff (Kim) Cowan of Parkersburg; a sister, Erika (Willi) Rieken of Germany; brother, Bernhard (Carmen) Toffel of Germany; seven grandchildren, Kylie McDaniel-Blavos (Alan), Jordan Watson, Josh Cowan, Bella Rice, Aidan Rice, Evan Cowan, and Jake Watson.

Per Anna’s request, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kerns family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

Tom Lent obit
Obituary: Lent, Tom N.
Larry G. Fouse obit
Obituary: Fouse, Larry G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: White, Marie
Norma Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Norma J.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cantwell, Kenneth Eugene