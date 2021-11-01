Obituary: Kerns, Anneliese “Anna” Christa

Anneliese “Anna” Christa Kerns, 79, of Parkersburg, WV passed away October 29, 2021, at Elizabeth Care Center.

She was born in Unna, Germany, a daughter of the late Siegfried Adolf Toffel and Gertrude Dielmann Toffel.

Anna was co-owner and operator of Seddons on the Mall, owner of Der Rat Skeller, worked with Kerns Construction, and retired from Parkersburg Country Club.

She is survived by her husband, David Kerns; two daughters, Christy (Brent) Watson of Parkersburg and Lori (Jeff) Kern-Rice of Oklahoma; a son, Jeff (Kim) Cowan of Parkersburg; a sister, Erika (Willi) Rieken of Germany; brother, Bernhard (Carmen) Toffel of Germany; seven grandchildren, Kylie McDaniel-Blavos (Alan), Jordan Watson, Josh Cowan, Bella Rice, Aidan Rice, Evan Cowan, and Jake Watson.

Per Anna’s request, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kerns family.

