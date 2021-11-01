Advertisement

Obituary: Lent, Tom N.

Tom Lent obit
Tom Lent obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tom N. Lent, 67, of Whipple, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

He was born March 26, 1954, in Marietta, OH, a son of the late Lloyd A. Lent and Frances E. Blume Lent. Tom was a graduate of Marietta High School, Marietta, Ohio. He retired from Globe Metallurgical Inc. and loved hunting, outdoor activities, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Maggie M. Tome’ (Peter); three sisters, Sara Lent White (Bill), Mary Wharton, and Martha Lent; one brother, John Lent; his grandson Lucas Tome’ and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff Lent and Larry Lent.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Lent family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

Larry G. Fouse obit
Obituary: Fouse, Larry G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: White, Marie
Norma Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Norma J.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cantwell, Kenneth Eugene