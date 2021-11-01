Obituary: Lent, Tom N.

Tom N. Lent, 67, of Whipple, Ohio passed away at his home on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

He was born March 26, 1954, in Marietta, OH, a son of the late Lloyd A. Lent and Frances E. Blume Lent. Tom was a graduate of Marietta High School, Marietta, Ohio. He retired from Globe Metallurgical Inc. and loved hunting, outdoor activities, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Maggie M. Tome’ (Peter); three sisters, Sara Lent White (Bill), Mary Wharton, and Martha Lent; one brother, John Lent; his grandson Lucas Tome’ and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom is preceded in death by two brothers, Jeff Lent and Larry Lent.

The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Lent family.

