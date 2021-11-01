Obituary: Morgan, Norma J.

Norma J. Morgan, 78, of Marietta passed away at 3:20 pm, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 22, 1943, in Williamstown, WV, the daughter of Brasky and Bertha Opal McIntire Casto.

Norma retired from Harmar Place where she was a nursing assistant. She loved to read Louis L’Amour books and crochet.

Norma married Bradley Morgan who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Wade Morgan of Marietta, daughter-in-law Carolyn Morgan of Marietta; 5 grandchildren: Stephanie (Randy) Johnson, Jennifer (Todd) Chicklo, Kristen Thomas and fiancé Joshua Offenberger, Rachel (Austin) Ide, Alison Morgan; 9 great-grandchildren and brother Walter Casto.

Preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Wesley Morgan, brothers; Isaac, Bernard, Warren “Bud,” Brasky Jr., Robert, Leonard, Richard; sisters, Bertha and Lenora.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm, Wednesday (Nov. 3) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Wednesday before the service from 5 until 7. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: www.Lankfordfh.com.

