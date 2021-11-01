Obituary: Morris, Shirley D.

Shirley D. Morris of Williamstown, WV passed away on October 28, 2021, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 1, 1937, to the late Pete and Ruth Dallison. She was a graduate of Williamstown High School Class of 1955.

Shirley was employed by the River Gas Company, Marietta Ohio for 33 years.

She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Williamstown where she participated and donated to their Outreach programs while working with her many friends. She also belonged to the choir and Sarah Circle at the church.

Shirley was a member of the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club, the GFWC Senior Woman’s Club, a lifetime member of The American Legion Post 159 Auxiliary, The Red Hats, The Senior Club in Williamstown.

Shirley is survived by her husband Charles P. Morris (Pat), whom she married September 21, 1964, one daughter Julie White (John) of Chester Springs, PA, three stepchildren, Brad Morris, Terri Ash (Bill Ollom), and Tracy Cogswell (Russ) all of Marietta OH, two grandchildren, Emily Insco (Sean) and Allie Insco, five step-grandchildren, Brent Morris, Eric Morris, Wesley Morris, Sandy Ash and Jeremy Ash, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Ruth Dallison.

Shirley has donated her body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. There will be no memorial service at this time, but a celebration of life may be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank her many friends that gave them aid and comfort through this difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamstown Fire Department in memory of Shirley and her Dad, Pete Dallison who was a member of the fire department for 45 years and Fire Chief for 25 years.

Williamstown Fire Department, 411 Fifth Street, Williamstown, WV, 26187.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.