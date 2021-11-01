Advertisement

Obituary: Motley, Dwight Frank

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Dwight Frank Motley, 81, of Parkersburg died October 29, 2021, at his residence.  He was born on April 14, 1940, in Vanita, Oklahoma, and was the son of the late Jacob V. and Dorothy Merrill Motley.

He worked for Lucent as a Telephone Technician, was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and member of Stevenson United Methodist Church.  He enjoyed bingo, fishing, and deer hunting.

He is survived by three children, Phillip Gaul  Motley, Debbie Renee Hanshaw, and Deborah Suzanne (Johnny) Lorentz; grandchildren, Jamie, Stephanie, and Frankie Hanshaw, Allen and Josh Motley, Lindsay, Kayla, and Mychal Holder; and numerous great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Lea Motley, and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery.

Visitation will be held  Tuesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

