Obituary: Roton, Benjamin Robert

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Benjamin Robert Roton, 46, of Left Hand, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

He was born February 21, 1975, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Roy Edward, Sr., and Judith Dianne Young Roton of Spencer, WV.

Benjamin was preceded in death by a grandmother, Rosie Roton; grandfathers, Benjamin Young and Harley Roton.

He was a mechanic for General Pipeline, Amma.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his wife, Brandi Boggs Roton of Left Hand; his daughter and son-in-law, Alexa and Bo White of Looneyville; his son and daughter-in-law, Dawson Roton and Haley Cole of Left Hand; one granddaughter, Shaelynn White of Looneyville; his grandmother, Carrie Young; four sisters, Lisa Roton (Greg Siders) of North Carolina, Elizabeth (Brian) McClain of Pennsylvania, Judy Holstein (Randall Jarvis) of Spencer, Debra (Mark) Rhodes of Spencer; a brother, Roy Roton, Jr. of Spencer; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Calvin and Vicky Boggs of Looneyville; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation Tuesday, November 2 from 5-7 p.m. at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

