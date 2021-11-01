Obituary: Spencer, Lowell V.

Lowell V. Spencer, 76, of Parkersburg, WV went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 24, 1945, in Roane County, a son of Hoyt and Eva Bailey Spencer.

Lowell retired from at E.I. Dupont for 37 years as an operator. He was a charter member of Independent Baptist Church in Vienna, a deacon for 30 years, and ran the PA system. Lowell was an avid sports fan, loved gospel music and his church family, and loved being with his family and grandkids and watching them play sports.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Spencer; 3 sons, Jason (Michelle) Spencer of Washington, WV, David (Kelly) Spencer of Vienna, WV and Jeremy (Lori) Spencer of Williamstown, WV; daughter, Jennifer (Myron) Cook of Clinton, TN; and 13 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily Spencer; four brothers, Hoyt Jr., Edwin, Paul, and Ronald and sister, Lorene Thomas.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Michael Elder officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Lowell’s family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to services, Monday, November 1, 2021, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Spencer family.

