Obituary: White, Marie

Marie White, 88, of Gandeeville, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, October 30, 2021.

She was born August 25, 1933, at Cicerone, the daughter of the late Dennis and Iva Hay Parsons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cecil “Pete” White in 2015; granddaughter, Lisa Perry; brother, Waldo Parsons; sisters, Wavie Randolph, Rosalie Payne, and Audry Nichols.

Marie was a homemaker, wife, and mother. She was a member of the Walton High School Class of 1952 and the Mt. Herman Community Church, Gandeeville.

Her pastimes were bluegrass music, flower gardening, traveling, bird watching, her grandchildren, and her cat, “Scotch.”

Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Starcher of Spencer, Cathy Nichols of Gandeeville and Inez (Mike) Myers of Leroy; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth (Emma) Parsons of Indiana; sisters, Iris Shaffer of Ripley, Jean (Earnest) Cox of North Carolina, Ferabell (Doug) Taylor also of Ripley and Marlene (Marvin) Shaffer of Elkview.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 3 at the White Family Cemetery, Cicerone, with Richard Rhodes officiating.

The visitation will be thirty minutes before the service at the cemetery.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

