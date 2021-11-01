Obituary: Wiggins, Mary F.

Mary F. Wiggins, 88, of Belpre, passed away October 29, 2021, at the Arbors.

She was born September 2, 1933, in Wood County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy Hoyler Sr. and Beulah Faye Deem Hoyler. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School and a homemaker.

She is survived by four daughters, Beth Wiggins of Belpre, Diane Wiggins of Winston Salem, N.C., Martha Somerville (Ross) of Indian Trail, N.C. and Janey Wiltshire (Jim) of Reno, Nevada; One son, Leonard L. Wiggins II (Kathy) of Belpre; one sister, Billie Ruth Hall of Missouri; 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Wiggins, two sisters, and one brother.

At her request, there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, of Belpre, is honored to serve the Wiggins Family.

