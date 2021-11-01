Advertisement

Obituary: Wiggins, Mary F.

Mary Wiggins obit
Mary Wiggins obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mary F. Wiggins, 88, of Belpre, passed away October 29, 2021, at the Arbors.

She was born September 2, 1933, in Wood County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Roy Hoyler Sr. and Beulah Faye Deem Hoyler. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Parkersburg High School and a homemaker.

She is survived by four daughters, Beth Wiggins of Belpre, Diane Wiggins of Winston Salem, N.C., Martha Somerville (Ross) of Indian Trail, N.C. and Janey Wiltshire (Jim) of Reno, Nevada; One son, Leonard L. Wiggins II (Kathy) of Belpre; one sister, Billie Ruth Hall of Missouri; 13 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard Wiggins, two sisters, and one brother.

At her request, there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, of Belpre, is honored to serve the Wiggins Family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

Tom Lent obit
Obituary: Lent, Tom N.
Larry G. Fouse obit
Obituary: Fouse, Larry G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: White, Marie
Norma Morgan obit
Obituary: Morgan, Norma J.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cantwell, Kenneth Eugene