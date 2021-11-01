Advertisement

Oklahoma panel recommends governor spare Julius Jones’ life

FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018 file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius Jones.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt spare the life of death row inmate Julius Jones.

The board voted 3-1 on Monday to recommend clemency for Jones and that his sentenced be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The 41-year-old Jones has always maintained his innocence in the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

Jones alleges he was framed by a co-defendant who testified against him and was released from prison after serving 15 years.

Jones testified via video link from the State Penitentiary in McAlester that he was with his family the night of the killing.

Several members of the panel agreed they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man has been identified as Keith Allen Crace of Belpre.
Man with gun arrested at Vienna Walmart
Both lanes of traffic at the nine hundred block of Old Saint Marys Pike were closed tonight due...
Head-on crash on Old St Marys Pike blocks traffic in both directions
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck
Brenda Kathryn Metz obit
Obituary: Metz, Brenda Kathryn
Stephanie Plant
Local woman spreading awareness about lesser-known PALB2 gene mutation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden cites ‘overwhelming obligations’ of US on climate
Climate change is in the spotlight as leaders from around the world gather in Glasgow for COP26.
COP26: Climate change takes center stage
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin rebuffs progressives, wavers on Biden’s big package
After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him...
COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated
After being severely ill with COVID-19, Richard Soliz returned to the hospital that saved him...
COVID patient returns to hospital that saved him to apologize for not getting vaccinated