Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities in Washington County say they are investigating the report of a needle being found in Halloween candy.

Sheriff Larry Mincks says that a woman called reporting that she found a needle in a KitKat bar that was collected on the night of trick-or-treat.

The incident happened in Lowell, Ohio. He says it was found when she was checking the candy.

The Sheriff’s Office is sending deputies to speak with the woman.

Mincks says the office will also be sending out an automated call to homes in Washington County to let them know about the incident and tell them to check their candy.

A similar was reported in northern Ohio.

