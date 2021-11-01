Advertisement

Youth sports project proposed for former baseball park site

(WHSV)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some land on Fort Boreman Hill-that had been a potential site of a professional baseball and entertainment complex-might now be the locations of youth sports fields.

The Wood County Commission Monday heard a proposal from a representative of the PM Company, for a youth sports complex, including soccer and baseball fields.

The project has the support of Secretary of Commerce Mitch Carmichael, although he has recommended developers seek local matching funds for the estimated $`1.5 million project cost.

”What we’re proposing is to donate 49 acres to the county and city to facilitate this project,” PM Company Real Estate Director Jared Decker told the commission, “and in the event this project gets legs and turns out to be a youth sports facility, PM Company is prepared to commit additional funds, in the form of a cash donation, to help get this project off the ground.”

The commissioners pledged financial support, pending an equal commitment from the city of Parkersburg.

The local match would be roughly 30-40% of the project cost estimate.

