Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown half staff for Delegate Barbara Sims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has ordered flags on all state buildings in Wood County to be flown at half staff on Wednesday in honor of Delegate Barbara Sims.

Sims passed away on October 22, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

She used to represent Wood County in the House of Delegates.

Flags will also be half staff at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

You can read the proclamation from the governor’s office here.

