Halloween decorations contest to be decided November 3rd(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Businesses in St. Marys are getting involved in a lamp post decorations contest that will decided tomorrow.

The contest began on October 20th, as 26 businesses and merchants decorated a lamp post of their design.

Some are using witches, some are going with classic movies and tv shows, such as the Nightmare Before Christmas and the Addams Family.

And others are going with the classic pumpkins and fall leaves design.

Those in this contest will receive votes of who won, and the top three will get a prize and keep their decorations up as long as they want.

“We like there to be enough opportunity for town folk and people driving through town to have a good chance to see the whole presentation,” says Pleasants Co. Chamber of Commerce executive director, Joe Safety.

The top three vote getters will be chosen tomorrow at 5 p.m.

