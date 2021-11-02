Local Salvation Armies looking for bell ringers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is starting in under three weeks. This means you can now sign up to be a bell-ringer.

Information on bell ringers for the Marietta location can be found at the end of this article.

It’s a fundraiser that supports the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, a soup kitchen that runs every night, social services that help with rent, and more, according to Parkersburg’s Major Patrick Richmond.

This year, the Parkersburg Salvation Army is hoping for all unpaid, volunteer bell ringers. It’s a task you can take on by yourself or with a group.

The campaign will run starting November 18th on every Thursday through Saturday leading up to Christmas and, on the week of Christmas, Wednesday through Friday.

Richmond says the Parkersburg location typically encourages people to sign up for at least a two hour time frame.

“The services that this money will go to is endless. It’s year round and so we push for this main fundraiser of the year because it helps to pull on the heart strings but it’s also a tangible help we can do….,” Richmond said.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s goal for the year is to raise $100,000. You can sign up to be a bell ringer at registertoring.com, which will show you locations in Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Vienna, and Ripley. You can also call 304-485-4529 and ask for Major Patrick Richmond.

Red Kettle season is quickly approaching for Marietta’s Salvation Army as well. Some stands will be starting November 20th and others will start November 26th. They are also looking for bell ringers. If interested, email Major Todd Hughes at Todd.Hughes@use.salvationarmy.org.

Or you can call 740-373-4043.

