Advertisement

Local Salvation Armies looking for bell ringers

It's a fundraiser that supports many of the Salvation Army's services.
It's a fundraiser that supports many of the Salvation Army's services.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is starting in under three weeks. This means you can now sign up to be a bell-ringer.

Information on bell ringers for the Marietta location can be found at the end of this article.

It’s a fundraiser that supports the Salvation Army’s emergency shelter, a soup kitchen that runs every night, social services that help with rent, and more, according to Parkersburg’s Major Patrick Richmond.

This year, the Parkersburg Salvation Army is hoping for all unpaid, volunteer bell ringers. It’s a task you can take on by yourself or with a group.

The campaign will run starting November 18th on every Thursday through Saturday leading up to Christmas and, on the week of Christmas, Wednesday through Friday.

Richmond says the Parkersburg location typically encourages people to sign up for at least a two hour time frame.

“The services that this money will go to is endless. It’s year round and so we push for this main fundraiser of the year because it helps to pull on the heart strings but it’s also a tangible help we can do….,” Richmond said.

The Parkersburg Salvation Army’s goal for the year is to raise $100,000. You can sign up to be a bell ringer at registertoring.com, which will show you locations in Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Vienna, and Ripley. You can also call 304-485-4529 and ask for Major Patrick Richmond.

Red Kettle season is quickly approaching for Marietta’s Salvation Army as well. Some stands will be starting November 20th and others will start November 26th. They are also looking for bell ringers. If interested, email Major Todd Hughes at Todd.Hughes@use.salvationarmy.org.

Or you can call 740-373-4043.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy
Jacob Wilson
UPDATE: Suspect and victims named in Monroe County double homicide
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck

Latest News

When there is a gunman in the area, this police chief says you have three options.
What to do if caught in a scenario with a gunman: a follow up to Vienna’s Walmart gunman incident
WTAP News @ 6 - Becker
WTAP News @ 6 - Becker
Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown half staff for Delegate Barbara Sims
Peoples bank donates to Marietta College
Peoples bank donates $1 million to Marietta College