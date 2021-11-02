Advertisement

Man accused of placing suspicious devices on barges appears in court

Nathaniel Becker
Nathaniel Becker(South Central Regional Jail)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP/WSAZ) - The man accused of putting potentially explosive devices on barges in the Ohio River will remain in custody while his court case plays out.

Nathaniel Becker appeared in federal court in Charleston Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with possession of an unregistered firearm/explosive device.

According to court officials, Becker’s attorneys argued Tuesday that he should be allowed to stay at his home in Marietta on a $10,000 unsecured bond while his case plays out.

They noted he has three kids and a job as an iron worker.

A federal prosecutor, however, said he poses a threat to the community and noted Becker’s 2020 felony arrest.

The judge ultimately ruled Becker should remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals because he has a history of mental illness and poses a flight risk.

During Becker’s preliminary hearing, a man from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was called to the stand to talk about the devices that were found.

He discussed the noise that was made when the devices were dropped from bridges on to the barges and about the chemicals used.

U.S. Attorneys say the devices fit the federal definition of an explosive.

