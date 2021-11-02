Parkersburg Homecoming Committee holds elections

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming Committee held elections at their annual Meeting of the Festival on Monday night.

Kyle Pierce was elected as committee president, replacing Woody Miller, who unexpectedly died in October.

Chuck Lipps and Charlotte Nestor will be first and second vice presidents, respectively.

Cheryl Simpson will continue to serve as secretary, while Elaine Nichols will continue to serve as treasurer.

In a statement, Pierce said “I am honored to not only to be elected the next Parkersburg homecoming president but to also help to continue working on Woody Miller’s dream.... the dream and vision he had for the annual homecoming, and also to continue to put on free events so it’s affordable for all great citizens from in and around Parkersburg, West Virginia.

“I have the absolute best dream team to work with, I am overwhelmed with joy to get to planning for the 2022 annual Parkersburg Homecoming. It’s going to be a lot of work, but [I’m] looking forward to working with city officials, businesses, and the mayor of Parkersburg to bring only the best for 2022 festivities.”

