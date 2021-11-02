Peoples bank donates $1 million to Marietta College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today Peoples bank donated $1 million to Marietta College to add to the $100 million campaign the school is currently running.

This donation adds to the campaign that was already more than 70% of the way complete in just three years.

School president, Bill Ruud, says this is an accomplishment for the school but for the students as well who put in the hard work day in and day out.

“If it’s not for the students we’re not here, the students mean everything to us. They’re important, they’re successful and they work hard. I think when a gift comes in that the students, faculty and staff at Marietta college look at that and should be say YES,” said President Bill Ruud. Due to the colleges impressive hard work and Peoples bank recognition the school is hoping to expand campus and also the amount of students.

