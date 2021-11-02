Advertisement

Reminder: Tuesday is Election Day

Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio for the Nov. 6 general election. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday, November 2, is Election Day.

While it is considered an off year, there are tons of local races taking place across Ohio and Washington County is no different.

Voters in Marietta and Belpre will pick new city council members and all all six Washington County boards of education have seats open.

There’s only one major county wide levy; a renewal of the tax benefiting the Washington County 911 system.

WTAP will be covering these issues and more.

Our Washington D.C. reporter Kristin Kasper will be checking in with us throughout the night as she covers the races for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District from Columbus.

