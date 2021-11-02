Advertisement

Semi truck takes out utility pole on Rayon Drive

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A semi truck takes out a utility pole heading west on Rayon Drive.

Authorities say that the driver of the semi had caught the utility pole wires when going down Rayon Drive around 10 in the morning.

The semi truck went over and took out a few lines as a result.

Parkersburg police and fire department were there on scene, along with utility companies.

Police say that the driver of the semi was not hurt.

