Student council hosts trunk or treat

PSHS Trunk-or-Treat
PSHS Trunk-or-Treat(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South gave back to the community in the form of a trunk or treat on Sunday. Specifically for Hope Prunty and Hannah Parsons who were the two brains behind the event. The trunk or treat was on Sunday from 3-5 P.M. in order to avoid high school and college sports which gave all students opportunity to participate.

The project came together in just under a month and had a great turnout. For the student council they are hoping that it inspires the young kids who attended to want to be in student council when it is their time.

The two students admit that for them it was a personal gain but seeing the smiles of all the children who attended was worth much more.

“We wanted to open it up to other people get other people involved. We wanted to see everyone come out dressed up and have fun. Just enjoy an afternoon here at Parkersburg South”, said Hope Prunty.

