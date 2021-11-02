What to do if caught in a scenario with a gunman: a follow up to Vienna’s Walmart gunman incident

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over the weekend, a gunman entered a Vienna Walmart with a loaded gun. While, as of Saturday, no witnesses said he was pointing the gun at anyone, he held the gun pointing out in front of himself.

WTAP spoke to Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer about what you should do if you ever find yourself in a situation like this.

It’s a situation no one wants to be in but, if you are, there are three basic responses you have to choose from, according to Pifer. The first is run. You want to get away as fast as you can. However, if this isn’t possible, you hide. And, if that isn’t possible, you fight.

Once police are on scene, Pifer advises to avoid asking police questions unless absolutely necessary, since law enforcement’s main focus will be addressing the threat.

Now that you know what to do, here’s what not to do according to Chief Pifer.

“The worst possible thing to do - I think is attempting to intervene when you don’t have the resources to do it um because that probably...the probability shows it’s going to end up badly.”

Once you’re out of a situation as a witness, you can talk to police about what you saw once the scene is cleared. Pifer says you can go up to any police officer on the scene for this. You can also call the non-emergency 911 number, call the police department, contact them via Facebook, email, or even the Vienna police app.

