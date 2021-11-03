Allphin wins election to Marietta City Council

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Most of the seats on Marietta City Council for Tuesday’s election were uncontested, but the one contested race was in council’s second ward.

Democrat Bret Allphin defeated Republican Christopher Pfeiffer by a little more than 60 votes, to win election to the council seat that’s been held for years by Michael McCauley.

Allphin says he’s looking forward to serving, and working toward improving a downtown area that has seen some promising development.

”The largest amount of feedback I got was around the positive feedback downtown Marietta is experiencing right now,” Allphin said, “so I’m really anxious to keep our foot on the gas and keep that momentum for downtown Marietta going forward. We know that it means so much for people, so I’m really excited for that.”

The Marietta City Board of Education, meanwhile, will get three new members come January.

Cody Parman, Eric Reed and Sam Tuten have won election to those three seats. Each got more than 2,000 votes.

Reed, who is a parent in the school system, says Marietta schools are not as successful as they could be, and that some things may have to be addressed, possibly before the new members take their positions in 2022.

”I would say that there’s a general vibe that people think we could be a little bit better,” Reed says. “I feel that we’re not that far off, and we have some things that the current board has put in place, that would give us a chance to make some gains going forward.”

In the 2020 elections, more than 75% of Washington County voters cast ballots. In 2021, the turnout was less than 22%.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.