Belpre city council, school board members hope to tackle issues affecting students, young families

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -While the members have yet to meet with each other and flesh out details on what issues they want to tackle first, several Belpre city council and school board members say their goal is to work with each other to make improvements specifically for its youngest residents.

New City Council Member John Ruth said one of his main goals is to work with the school system to provide a youth center in town.

“The heart of the city should be the young families and young people. As well as the school system. I think there’s a lot of potential there, Belpre has a lot of potential. It’s a great community,” Ruth said.

In addition to creating more opportunities for the city’s youth, Ruth said he wants to see the city’s water system improve, and more housing developed in order to help with the growth potential that the city is experiencing around the newer Marietta Memorial’s Belpre campus.

Echoing Ruth’s desire to cater to Belpre’s students and young families is incumbent school board member Fred Meredith.

“Our newest school is from 1968, which is Belpre Elementary School. To get back up into the times and get data-driven and get our kids up to speed and college ready we got to have technology,” Meredith said.

“We want people to come to Belpre. When people move into Belpre the first thing you check on is your school system and housing and if you don’t have a top-notch school system people tend to go elsewhere.”

Meredith, who is entering his 4th term on the school board, said he also would like to see the board manage its budget better.

“The school system is a business, it’s an 11 million dollar a year business and we gotta do the best we can because our employees are our students so we have to take the taxpayer money and spend it wisely,” Meredith said.

Mollie Haught, who is entering her first term on the school board, said in addition to crunching numbers, she plans to help the school board and the city council be more transparent.

“Not just to the citizens, although that’s part of it, but also with each other. I believe that understanding comes from transparency and communication.”

