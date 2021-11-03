Advertisement

Jan Dils prepares for annual spaghetti dinner for veterans

Jan Dils prepares for annual spaghetti dinner for veterans
(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jan Dils will be providing their annual spaghetti dinner for veterans tomorrow evening.

The dinner will be a drive thru this year as it was last year, because of the pandemic still being present.

The dinner is looking to honor those who have served and will go to the non-profit, “Operation Transportation.”

The organization provided six thousand free passes for veterans this year so far, and is still growing.

Employees at Jan Dils say they are excited to hold this event.

And to give back to the veterans in the area.

“This is one of our favorite events that we put on. It is a way for us in the community to be able to say thank you and give back to those veterans that have sacrificed so much for all of us,” says social security operations manager, Missy Parsons.

The dinner will take place in the parking lot of the Jan Dils facility from 4:30 to 6:30 in the evening.

It is free for veterans, as well as children under eight years old with a paying adult.

The cost for civilians is five dollars per meal. This is a cash-only event.

