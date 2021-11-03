Kids 5 to 11 throughout West Virginia begin to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Kids ages 5 to 11 are now cleared to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and Governor Jim Justice said West Virginia’s Covid Task Force has already begun to vaccinate children across the mountain state.

Justice said during a press conference today that the state’s health department has been preparing to vaccinate kids for weeks and that children will receive about one-third of the dose of adults with 10 micrograms. Adults are at 33 micrograms for Pfizer.

Dr. Jessica McColley with Cabin Creek Health Systems in Charleston and her 7-year-old son, Jacob, joined Justice’s press conference. McColley gave the vaccine to her son live in an effort to show the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

“We want to be totally respectful to everybody’s views and opinions and everything,” Justice said after Jacob got his vaccine.

We don’t want to invade on what’s made this country great and its been that it’s been our freedoms, it’s been our right to be able to speak up and have an opinion on what we do and what we don’t do in this country but at the same time we know from the medical community that this is best. To that young man, we congratulate him and the wonderful doc the same thing.”

According to West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, 8,300 children 5 to 11 years old had been hospitalized with COVID-19. 44% of the inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 occurs in children 5 to 11 years old. Marsh says studies have shown no complications among children who received the vaccine.

