Levy renewed for Washington County 911 system

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The levy renewal for the Washington County 911 system unofficially passed Tuesday night with 71 percent of the vote.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department says the levy will fund the 911 call centers inside the Belpre Police Department, Marietta Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

He says it will benefit all first responders in the county.

Officials say the levy pays for annual maintenance fees, equipment, and will help grow the system.

It also pays for the Public Service Answering Point, which officials say helps route 911 calls and allows dispatchers to answer them.

The original levy was passed five years ago to counteract lost revenue brought on in part by a cap on the surcharges attached to 911 calls made from cell phones.

“Landlines are dying across the nation because of the cell phones, and then the cap on the cell phone surcharge was dwindling down,” Warden said. “Thank you to the citizens of Washington County for seeing this through.”

The results of the election will be certified in the coming weeks.

