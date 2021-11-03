Madison Wine trial now set for April

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge denies-for the second time-a motion from Madison Wine’s attorney, to suppress evidence for her upcoming murder trial.

An April 11, 2022 trial date is now set for Wine, for the deaths of two Wood County residents in a 2019 house fire in Davisville.

Wine was 16 at the time, and is being tried as an adult.

Attorney Ryan Umina, at a hearing Wednesday afternoon, cited what he said was the failure of State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic to record a confession Wine made at the time of the fire.

Umina also argued she did not understand her Miranda rights, despite telling Baltic in a partially recorded statement she did.

”So you don’t get it in writing, you don’t get it on the recording; maybe he didn’t remember to do it at all,” Umina told Judge J.D. Beane. “And we can’t take that chance with a 16-year old girl’s life.”>

Roane County Prosecutor Josh Downey argued Baltic gave credible testimony at a March 4 hearing that Wine waived her rights.

Downey recently was appointed Special Prosecutor in the case by Judge Beane.

Umina also argued during Wednesday’s hearing that Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Tasha Hewitt, who was present for the confession, committed perjury about the case under oath.

Judge Beane said Hewitt was only with Wine because she was a female.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.