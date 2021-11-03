Advertisement

Madison Wine trial now set for April

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A judge denies-for the second time-a motion from Madison Wine’s attorney, to suppress evidence for her upcoming murder trial.

An April 11, 2022 trial date is now set for Wine, for the deaths of two Wood County residents in a 2019 house fire in Davisville.

Wine was 16 at the time, and is being tried as an adult.

Attorney Ryan Umina, at a hearing Wednesday afternoon, cited what he said was the failure of State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic to record a confession Wine made at the time of the fire.

Umina also argued she did not understand her Miranda rights, despite telling Baltic in a partially recorded statement she did.

”So you don’t get it in writing, you don’t get it on the recording; maybe he didn’t remember to do it at all,” Umina told Judge J.D. Beane. “And we can’t take that chance with a 16-year old girl’s life.”>

Roane County Prosecutor Josh Downey argued Baltic gave credible testimony at a March 4 hearing that Wine waived her rights.

Downey recently was appointed Special Prosecutor in the case by Judge Beane.

Umina also argued during Wednesday’s hearing that Wood County Sheriff’s Deputy Tasha Hewitt, who was present for the confession, committed perjury about the case under oath.

Judge Beane said Hewitt was only with Wine because she was a female.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy

Latest News

McColley gave the vaccine to her son live in an effort to show the safety and effectiveness of...
Kids 5 to 11 throughout West Virginia begin to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin cites inflation among other concerns with Biden’s Infrastructure and Reconciliation bills
Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated
Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated
Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce presents $65,000 check to "Meals on Wheels" program.
“Meals on Wheels” program receives $65K grant