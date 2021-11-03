“Meals on Wheels” program receives $65K grant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg mayor Tom Joyce presented the Wood County Senior Citizens Association with a $65,000 check for the center’s “Meals on Wheels” program for elderly citizens in the area.

“Meals on Wheels” helps seniors who are homebound and don’t have regular access to food. The program usually delivers meals to the doorsteps of program participants, but they have shifted to a drive-up, grab-and-go system since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the center has seen an increase in the number of people utilizing the program.

Wood County Senior Citizens Association’s executive director Kelly Goedel said that the center usually receives about $50,000 of support throughout the year meaning the recent grant has already surpassed their yearly average.

The grant was funded through the Community Development Block Grant and the CARES Act.

If you or someone you know would like to volunteer at the center or for the “Meals on Wheels” program, contact the center at 304-485-6748.

