Mike Carey, Trump-supported candidate triumphs in Ohio congressional race

The political newcomer and coal lobbyist won in the race for Ohio’s 15th congressional district’s open seat.
Mike Carey wins the OH-15 special election(Gray DC)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Mike Carey was declared the winner of the special election to fill the open seat in Ohio’s 15th congressional district Tuesday night.

Carey campaigned as a “conservative outsider” throughout the race, with plans to tighten border security and reign in government spending.

The former coal lobbyist was the anticipated winner of the seat. The Republican-leaning district voted for President Trump by 14 percentage points in the 2020 election. The former president has been a supporter of Carey’s, choosing to endorse him in the stacked Republican primary in August. Carey also had the support of former Vice President Mike Pence, who visited the district this past weekend to campaign on his behalf.

Carey gave a speech to his supporters just moments before his victory became official. In his speech, he thanked President Trump, who he said he had spoken to on the phone earlier in the evening. He promised to continue to fight for Republican values and cut government spending. He also expressed high hopes for the 2022 midterms for the Republican party.

Carey declined to speak to the press directly following his victory. He did release a statement following his win, saying:

“Tonight the people of Ohio’s Fifteenth Congressional District have placed their trust in me and I could not me more humbled to represent them. Republican, Democrat, or Independent, I promise to fight for every person in this district because the problems facing our nation are beyond partisanship and have real consequences for working families.”

He will take office in Washington immediately.

