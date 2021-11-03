New Marietta BOE member discusses Tuesday’s election

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Even before Tuesday’s election, it was certain the Marietta Board of Education would have three new members at the start of 2022.

Cody Parman, Eric Reed and Sam Tuten won election to the board November 2. All three were endorsed by the Marietta Education Association, which represents the school system’s teaching employees.

Tuten believes that-and the interest by the public in the election-made a difference in its outcome.

”And I think everything that’s going on in Marietta with regards to infrastructure in schools, the performance and standards, (is that) people care. The fact that we had five people actively running, and six on the ballot, only speaks to the volume that we have people in this community who care and willing to put themselves forth for the election.”

The election campaign came at a time when the current board of education and the school superintendent were criticized for issues ranging from test scores to finances. Some candidates for the board also questioned the timing in a possible contract extension for Superintendent Will Hampton.

Tuten says he would like to be part of the solution to those issues, but realizes some of those may be resolved by the current board before the end of the year.

