North Carolina man arrested on Yeager Airport airfield

By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from North Carolina is in jail after police say he was found on the Yeager Airport airfield airfield without proper credentials.

Christopher Wayne Howard, 30, has been charged with violating the critical infrastructure protection act, obstructing officers, and resisting arrest.

Airport officials say Howard was first noticed by an operations specialist around 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. Following her training, the specialist asked Howard for an airport ID, which he did not have.

The specialist then told Yeager Airport Police, who quickly chased Howard down and arrested him.

Howard was taken to the Charleston Area Medical Center to be treated. He was released and sent to the South Central Regional Jail.

Authorities say he will be arraigned Thursday morning.

