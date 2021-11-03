Obituary: Bibbee, Paul

Paul S. Bibbee,79, of Leachtown, WV, went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2021, after a courageous journey with Parkinson’s Disease at his family farm.

He was born on April 27, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV to the late William “Jay” and Beulah Freed Bibbee.

Paul was active in his early years with Boy Scouts, was a newspaper delivery boy, played trombone in the Parkersburg High School Big Red Band. He graduated from PHS in 1960. He went on to study at WVU and graduated with a Bachelors’s of Secondary Education in 1968. He was active in the Pershing Rifle Group; was a champion ping-pong player at Wesley UMC Hall. He received a Master’s in Art at WVU in 1971. He moved to the Bibbee Farm and taught at Warren High School from 1968-1975 and was a Professor at West Virginia University at Parkersburg from 1975-2009. He taught Graphic Arts/Drafting/Photography and was supervisor of the print shop facility. He received the Giles International Award while being an advisor for Phi Theta Kappa. He was active in the Mid-Ohio Valley Photography Club and the Marietta Photo club. He was chairman of the cemetery committee and on the board of directors for the Wood County Historical Society. Paul was instrumental in developing the Phelps/Tavenner Research Center. He was an active member at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church where he ushered and was a past president of the United Methodist Men, and was a youth advisor and member of the Upper Room Class. He was a member of the Son’s of the American Revolution and a member of the Wood County Republican Committee. Paul enjoyed going on trips around the country and world with friends and family, taking thousands of photos and turning them into video shows to share. He spent his summers putting up hay on the Bibbee Farm, which was established in 1802. Paul loved camping at Cooper’s Rock and WVU football and basketball games. He collected key chains on every trip he went on.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dorothy K. Bibbee, his four children, Mark (Ann) Bibbee of Herndon, VA; John (Sharon) Phipps of Newark, OH; Christine (Dustin) Felker of Parkersburg, WV; Carol (Michael) Haid of Charleston, WV; 13 grandchildren Katyana Bibbee, Ryan, Kaylee, Scott, Hannah, Kirsten, Mareika Phipps, Katelyn Brehmer, Kelly, and Abbey Hupp; and Austin, Annaliese, and Allison Felker; brother-in-law John Knoll; and sister-in-law Diana Knoll and their children Corey Knoll and Wendy Richter and families.

Services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating.

Burial will be Monday 1:00 PM at Somerset County Memorial Park in Somerset, PA.

Visitation will be Friday 4-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s memory to Phelps Tavenner House c/o Wood County Historical Society.

