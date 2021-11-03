Obituary: Davis, Virginia JoAnn

Virginia JoAnn Davis, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 2, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends at her home.

She was born March 28, 1931, in Willis Branch, WV, a daughter of a coal miner, Charles Tolbert, and Georgia Maynor Tolbert.

After her two children started school she started her education to become a teacher at Marshall University where she graduated.

After JoAnn lived in the Huntington, WV, area she started her teaching career at Rayon School when her husband, Charles R. Davis was transferred there with the West Virginia State Police.

JoAnn finished her career as a teacher at Emerson Grade School where she taught sixth-grade science and conducted the annual Science Fair for many years. She was also the Fortune Teller at the school carnivals. JoAnn had a great love for children and especially her students. It would take her awhile to walk through the mall when so many past students would stop her to say hello and express gratitude to her for being their favorite teacher and most of the time she would remember their names.

She worked tirelessly at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church as a member of the United Methodist Women and Rachel Circle. JoAnn had an exuberance for life that was always evident. She loved cooking and especially for her “kids”, traveling, reading and shopping were some of her favorite things to do. JoAnn loved giving gifts and did so with many friends and family. She never stopped wanting to learn something new. JoAnn was fun, caring, smart, generous, and loving. She always made you feel special and put others before herself.

JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Sherry Tracey; son, Charles “Rick” Davis, Jr. (Sherri); grandchildren, Michael Tracey (Meagan), Tiffany Cook and Melanie Herbst (Josh); great-grandchildren, Caroline and Jacob Tracey, Devyn, Colton, and Olivia Herbst; brother, Jack Tolbert; sisters, Billie Neal and Brenda Carter; brother-in-law, Gary Davis; sisters-in-law, Janet Merrell and Reba Kay Cockrell; in addition to many nieces and nephews; and her precious, “Jodie” (cat).

Many thanks to her friends Wilma Ball, Terri Santiago, and others.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Davis; brother, Larry Tolbert; and sisters, Mary Lou Fleetwood and Judith Witthohn.

The family would like to thank JoAnn’s caregivers, Barbara, Connie, Tracy, and Loretta for their excellent care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers and because of her love for children contributions may be donated to the Parkersburg Toys for Tots.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna with Pastor Cindy Eakle officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 am till the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

