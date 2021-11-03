Advertisement

Obituary: Gherke, Richard Carlos

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021
Richard Carlos Gherke, 71 of Parkersburg formerly of Texas passed away October 31, 2021.

He was born in Washington, DC the son of the late Carlos Michael and Ella Mae Hatchell Gherke.

He had over the years worked as a Surveyor, Electrician and had been employed by COMPAK in Longview, TX.

He is survived by his siblings, Cynthia Johnson of Frisco, TX.  Elizabeth Nell Huelsebusch of Kingwood, TX. Michael Eugene Gherke of Mineral Wells, Wayne Gherke (Melody) of Homosassa, FL. and Zane Gherke (Betty) of Parkersburg, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no visitation or service at this time.

Inurnment will be in the Breckenridge Cemetery in Stephens county Texas.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

