Obituary: Greathouse, William J

William J. “Billy” Greathouse, 62, of Looneyville, died Friday, October 22, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 11, 1959, at Looneyville, the son of Gatha M. Blosser Greathouse of Spencer and the late James W. “Jim” Greathouse.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Greathouse, and a brother, Orland Greathouse.

Survivors include his wife, Joan K. O’Dell Greathouse; son, Avery W. Greathouse of Looneyville; and daughter, Joanna B. Greathouse also of Looneyville; sisters, Linda Smith of Spencer and Patsy (Rondal) Collins also of Spencer; brother, Timmy (Bobbie) Greathouse of Spencer; special nieces, Michelle Nichols and Patsy Kyer; several other nieces and nephews.

Billy was a Christian and a member and former trustee of the Flat Fork Baptist Church, Looneyville. He was a self-employed yard maintenance contractor and timber cutter. Billy was a jack-of-all-trades. His pastimes included spending time talking on the CB radio and coon hunting. His CB handle was ‘Coonhunter.’

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 5 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Dave Young officiating.

The visitation will be two hours before the funeral.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

