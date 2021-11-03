Advertisement

Obituary: Jackson (Farnsworth), Karen Sue

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Karen Sue Jackson (Farnsworth), 71, passed away on November 1, 2021.

She was born February 28, 1950, in Wood County, West Virginia, to the late Harold and Eugenia Farnsworth.

Karen was a longtime resident of Columbus, Ohio, where she raised her family and retired from the Columbus Dispatch Printing Company.  Upon retiring, Don and Karen moved back home to spend time with their family.

Karen is survived by her son Donald L. Jackson (Darlene), daughter, Tanya M. Jackson, three grandchildren; Christian A. Jackson, Paige N. Jackson, and Dakota D. Jackson, One great-grandchild, Greyson A. Rodgers, two sisters; Charlotte Tanner and Nancy Samples, three brothers; Bobby and Wayne Farnsworth, and John Brown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Donald G. Jackson, brothers Ronald and David Farnsworth, and sister Willa Jean Barker.

Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

