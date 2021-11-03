Obituary: Kroll, Birdie Leona Marshall

It is with both sadness in our hearts and joy in our souls from the family to see Birdie Leona Marshall Kroll completing her journey to a better place filled with happiness and no suffering, surrounded by our whole family at the home of Rick and Diana Kroll on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

She was born in Cooperstown, PA on February 18, 1931, one of thirteen children of the late Nicholas and Glee Marshall.

She graduated from Mars High School and then went on to business school. Her family was in the oil and gas business. One of the suppliers of limber was William C. Kroll & Sons, which one of the sons became her husband, the late Robert Alton Kroll, Sr. They left PA to elope to Marietta, OH where they invested in her family’s oil and gas business. Her husband drilled and produced oil wells for the business, which is known as Ludlow Oil & Gas Co.

She is survived by two sons, Ricky Lee Kroll (Diana), and Rex Marshall “Bugs” Kroll who still operates the family business. She has six grandchildren, Bobby (Sara); Becky (Gary), Andy (Chad), Rick Jr. (Jeni), Tyler and Rory (Sara), and 11 great-grandchildren; Caleb (Ally), Wyatt (Nikki), Wade, Brady, Collin, Billy, Willow, Rachael, Royce, Ryker, and Ricky III. She is also survived by a sister, Glee Sarah Lang; her best friend since 1959, Mildred Edwards, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband.

She was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert Alton Kroll, Jr, (Vergie), 11 siblings, John Samuel Marshall, William Nicholas Marshall, James Theodore Marshall, Mary Jane Filipow, Charles Atlas Marshall, Robert George Marshall, Joy Watson Marshall, Pearl Love, Roy Watson Marshall, Paul Hoover Marshall and an infant sister, Glee.

Birdie enjoyed the oil and gas business. She loved to bake and was the Paula Deen of the family. She loved the Steelers, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren’s sporting events, and traveling. Her favorite trips were to Alaska, Panama, Hawaii, and the Amish Country. She wasn’t afraid of hard work and she loved her animals. She was a faithful member of the Muskingum Valley Baptist Church since 1964, where she had served as the treasurer for 50 years and a school teacher for 25. She was also a member of the Ludlow Community Club and the Baptist Women’s Missionaries. She was a member of New Matamoras Eastern Star, Chapter #261 since February of 1962 where she was a past worthy matron in 1967 and served 20 years as the chaplain. She was the FLEDA Business Woman of the year in 2005. Birdie was a Diamond member of GiveMore Connections and they have dedicated an Award of Remembrance for Birdie and will continue to seek out individuals with her similar spirit to keep her memory alive and make the world a better place. Birdie’s sons feel the gratitude of the blessing to have her as a mother. Her dedication through love, caring, and grit helped to give direction and clarity of purpose on how to take a life’s struggles and challenges and to appreciate the beauty of life’s blessings.

Birdie always believed you should leave something better than what you found it. There is no doubt that Birdie came into this world and left it a better place for everyone with whom she connected. She touched the hearts, she touched the lives and continues to be with us from a better place. From her family, the best way to describe our “Maw” and mother, she is a loving, devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. P.S. She’s not a bad bookkeeper or boss! Ha! Ha!

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Muskingum Valley Baptist Church, 845 Tice Run Road, Rinard Mills, OH 45767 with burial to follow in the Muskingum Valley Cemetery.

Her nephew, Chuck Marshall will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, November 5, 2021, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with an Eastern Star service to be held at 8 PM.

Visitation will be held again from 2-8 PM on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the funeral home and again from 1 PM until the time of service on Sunday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to GiveMore Connections, 936 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or to the Muskingum Valley Baptist Church, 845 Tice Run Road, Rinard Mills, OH 45767.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

