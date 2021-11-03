Advertisement

Obituary: Leasure, Helen Eileen

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen Eileen Leasure, 94, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her residence.

She was born February 12, 1927, in Akron, OH, a daughter of the late Clarence and Felsia Bee Leasure.

Helen retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a member of American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg and Church of God Seventh Day.

She is survived by her two nephews, Jeff Kidwiler of Vienna and Gary Sovel of Boone, NC; friend and caregiver, Susan Smith of Vienna; great-niece, Michelle Kidwiler of Nashville, TN; and great-nephew, Aidan Kidwiler of Fayetteville, NC.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Leasure; and two sisters, Nelma Morehead and Ann Kidwiler.

Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Leasure family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy
Jacob Wilson
UPDATE: Suspect and victims named in Monroe County double homicide
He's been charged with first degree murder in Mason County, West Virginia.
Man charged with murder after body found in truck

Latest News

William J Greathouse obit
Obituary: Greathouse, William J
Thomas Brooks Riddle obit
Obituary: Riddle, Thomas Brooks
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wells, Bonnie May
Cheryl Lynn Yoho obit
Obituary: Yoho, Cheryl Lynn