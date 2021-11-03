Obituary: Leasure, Helen Eileen

Helen Eileen Leasure, 94, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at her residence.

She was born February 12, 1927, in Akron, OH, a daughter of the late Clarence and Felsia Bee Leasure.

Helen retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield. She was a member of American Legion Post #15 of Parkersburg and Church of God Seventh Day.

She is survived by her two nephews, Jeff Kidwiler of Vienna and Gary Sovel of Boone, NC; friend and caregiver, Susan Smith of Vienna; great-niece, Michelle Kidwiler of Nashville, TN; and great-nephew, Aidan Kidwiler of Fayetteville, NC.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by one brother, Donald Leasure; and two sisters, Nelma Morehead and Ann Kidwiler.

Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Leasure family.

