Obituary: McNulty, Richard Allen

Richard Allen McNulty, 60, of Little Hocking, passed away November 2, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center after a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy and heart disease.

He was born November 22, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV the son of Allen and Charlene McNulty. Rich graduated from Belpre High School in 1979 and married his high school sweetheart, Carol, in 1982. He had a bachelor’s degree in Business from Glenville State with a minor in Accounting and an Associate’s Degree from Parkersburg Community College. He worked at Ohio Valley Data Control/EDS for 8 years and People’s Bank in Marietta for 10 years. A loving husband and father, Rich coached basketball for his children’s teams and beyond for 15 years. Rich was a member of Belpre Lodge #609 and served as Associate Guardian of Job’s Daughters Bethel #65. Also known as “DJ Wheels,” Rich was a DJ for weddings, school dances, reunions, and parties throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. He loved music, sharing laughter, and creating memories with the ones he loved.

Rich is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Carol Rafferty McNulty of Little Hocking; son Ryan Allen McNulty (Tawny) of Belpre; daughter Erin Noelle McNulty (Christopher) of West Lafayette, IN; two grandchildren Syreniti Merrill and Jensen McNulty of Belpre; parents Allen Richard and Mary Charlene McNulty; and sister Miriam Allen of Belpre, mother-in-law Sherry Rafferty, and several nieces and nephews.

Rich is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Saturday at the Leavitt Funeral home, Belpre with Pastor David Hubbard officiating. Friends may call on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Masonic Services will be conducted at 10:45 AM on Saturday conducted by the Belpre Masonic Lodge #609.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

