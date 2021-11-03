Obituary: Palmer, Dale Lloyd

Dale Lloyd Palmer, 92, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 1, 2021, at his residence.

He was born November 23, 1928, in Wirt County, WV, a son of the late Ray R. and Elpha M. Pursley Palmer.

Dale worked for A.B. Chance for 40 years as a Foreman. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Deedra K. (Robert) Deuley of Elizabeth, WV; son, Floyd Dale (Kathy) Palmer of Parkersburg, WV; sisters, Dortha Palmer of Sandyville, WV and Jean Fauss of Mineral Wells; brothers, Paul Palmer of Sandyville, WV and Charles Palmer of Reno, NV; grandchildren, Kayla Kimes, Taylor (Tristan Knapp) Deuley and Adrea (Chris) Nichols; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Iva.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Miller Palmer; three sisters Gladys Moore, Roberta Kinney, and Alta Eddy and one brother, Richard Palmer.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg with Rev. Edward Craft officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens. Dale’s family will receive friends on Friday, November 5, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Palmer family.

